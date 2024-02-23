Ghana Sports News and more

Ghana Premier League returns: Lions aim to prey on Kotoko

Beatrice Laryea Sports Feb - 23 - 2024 , 12:42

While leaders, FC Samartex 1996, embark on a trip to Dormaa-Ahenkro to battle Aduana Stars for the top spot on Monday, all eyes will be on bottom side, Kpando Heart of Lions, as they return to the Kpando Stadium to battle Asante Kotoko this afternoon with the home side looking for only their third win of the season under the guidance of veteran coach, Bashiru Hayford.

New Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, faces his first test on his return to Ghana football as he leads the Phobians to play Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow, with the Ivorian trainer expected to revive the fortunes of the Phobians who lost 0-1 in the first leg clash at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in September last year.

The Phobians have bolstered their squad with new signings such as goalkeepers Kwadwo Osei Bonsu, Kwesi Nketia, from Susubiribi SC, and Sharif Shuib to create more competitiveness in the goalkeeping department where Richard Attah remains the first choice shot-stopper.

Bechem United, seventh on the league log, welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Karela United engage Legon Cities at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre at Nalerigu.

Bofoakwa Tano started the season on a blistering note but failed to sustain the momentum and finished the first half in 15th position. However, on Sunday they return to the Coronation Park in Sunyani to play host to Accra Great Olympics after suffering a home ban for crowd violence.

The two sides played a scoreless drawn match in the first round but Bofoakwa are strong at the Coronation Park where they are favourites against the Wonder Club who have star midfielder, Gladson Awako, back and could feature teenage striker, Benjamin Tsivanyo, in the starting line-up.

The match between Accra Lions and Medeama, and the Nations FC versus Dreams FC clash have been postponed.

The spotlight shifts to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday as Samartex and second-placed Aduana Stars battle for the top position with the home side seeking revenge after FC Samartex won the first round tie 1-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex at Samreboi through a goal by Michael Ephson.