Ghana Sports News and more

Fastforward sports opens new store at Accra Mall

Graphic Online Sports Jan - 20 - 2024 , 23:04

Fastforward is owned by Smartmark Limited and has grown over the years as a renowned international signature use of trend-setting designs, athletic and rugged, sporty products since its establishment ion 2004.

Presently, it has over 10 stores operating across Nigeria and it’s expected that its official opening in Ghana will enhance its image by offering a one stop shopping experience to clients with an unlimited range of prestigious sport brands ranging from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Converse, Reebok, New Balance &Puma.

This unique sports apparel, footwear and equipment showroom provides the biggest sports brands in the world under one roof with product departments across running, training, football, sport & lifestyle wear, basketball and for both men and women.

In a presentation at the official unveiling of the store recently, the CEO of Fastforward, Mr. John Onyeoguzoro reiterated that Fastforward sports doesn’t only offer genuine sports apparel, footwear & equipment at the highest international quality, but also matches the very same retail prices on the market of these famous brands.

“This means that a shopper doesn’t need to travel to Europe, USA, etc before they can get their desired sports apparel or footwear brands, Fastforward sports would deliver guaranteed 100% comparable quality at the same affordable international prices abroad.

Fastforward also offers real time online shopping experience to tech-savvy clients who prefer to shop online at www.fastforwardstores.com.

The launch offered all shoppers a 24 hour 10% discount package on all items displayed.