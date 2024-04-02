Ghana Sports News and more

Footballer Abdul Salis Samed donates to muslims in Madina

Graphic Online Sports Apr - 02 - 2024 , 22:35

In what could be best described as “giving back to society” gesture, Abdul, who is also plays with RC Lens football club made the donation under his The Styler’s Foundation.

The project forms part of the foundation’s commitment to support the less privileged during the Ramadan season.

Some residents of La-Nkwantanan Municipality were also beneficiaries of the shared item items including Milo, sugar, rice, tea bags, milk, Cocoa powder among other essential food items needed for the fasting.

“This donation is really dear to me as a form giving back to my roots I grew before stardom found me. So this is to show appreciation to my Madina people for their unflinching support al these years,” he said.

Affirming his Islamic faith, Abdul Salis Samed reiterated that giving back to some households in Madina staunchly aligns with Islamic faith as the Fourth Pillar of Islam known as Zakat.

Leaving a message of admonishment to Muslims during this spiritual exercise, Abdul Salis Samed urged them to fervently seek the face of Allah and pray for Ghana always.

Salis Samed expressed appreciation to Tag Transport Limited by Mr. Tony Bonsu, Cooker, Sumaila Mohammed for supporting the initiative.