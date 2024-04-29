Dreams FC skipper apologises for CAF Confederation Cup exit

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 12:33

Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end with a disappointing defeat against Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.

Despite their hopes of reaching the final for the competition, Dreams FC faced a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Egyptian giants Zamalek.

In the aftermath of the match, star player, John Antwi, took to Facebook to express his gratitude and offer apologies to Ghanaians for the team's elimination. Antwi also extended the team's appreciation for the support they received throughout their continental campaign.

He was particularly grateful to the Dreams FC family, including the technical team, management, board members, and supporters, for their unwavering belief in the team and specifically addressed Kurt E. S. Okraku, for his contributions and leadership.

Antwi also acknowledged the disappointment felt by Ghanaians and apologised for the team's inability to reach the final. Despite the setback, he encouraged his teammates to remain resilient and to continue fighting for their dreams.