Coach Karim Zito proud of players despite CAF Confederation Cup exit

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 12:49

Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end with a semi-final defeat to Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek.

Advertisement

Despite the 3-0 loss, Coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed immense pride in his players for their efforts throughout the competition.

In the semi-final clash at Kumasi, Hamza Mathlouthi and Samson Akiyoola swiftly secured two goals for Zamalek in the first half, followed by Mostafa Shalaby's strike after the break, sealing Dreams FC's fate.

During the post-match press conference on Sunday, Coach Zito praised his team's performance, emphasising their extraordinary achievement in reaching this stage of the competition.

He highlighted the lack of expectation placed on Dreams FC at the outset of the competition and urged the players to take pride in how far they have come in the competition.

"We couldn’t make it to the final. But I'm proud of the boys and myself. We go home and come back again next year. No one gave us the chance to get here. So, we can be proud of the journey," remarked Zito.

Despite their exit from the Confederation Cup, Dreams FC now shifts focus to the Ghana Premier League, where they have three pending matches. The team aims to maintain momentum and performance in the domestic league.

Dreams FC could secure another opportunity in the CAF Confederation Cup next season if they successfully defend their FA Cup title. This possibility provides renewed motivation for the team as they regroup and plan for future campaigns.