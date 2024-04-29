Arteta praises Partey's impact in Arsenal's North London derby win

Peter Sarbah Apr - 29 - 2024

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has once again highlighted the significance of Thomas Partey to his squad, following the midfielder's standout performance in the thrilling victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Partey, who has been plagued by injuries for much of the season, played a pivotal role in Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 triumph in the North London derby on Sunday afternoon. His return to the starting lineup served as a clear reminder of his quality and importance to the team.

The Ghanaian midfielder's participation marked the first time he completed a full 90 minutes since featuring in a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace back in August, underscoring the extent of his injury struggles since joining Arsenal in 2020.

Having missed a total of 72 matches due to various injuries during his time at Arsenal, Partey's availability has been inconsistent, making it challenging for Arteta to rely on him regularly.

However, Arteta emphasised the midfielder's significance to the team, and acknowledged his presence, quality, physicality, and experience.

"He’s a really important player, and we have missed him for many months," stated Arteta. "He looks in great shape."

Arteta's words reflect the relief and satisfaction felt by Arsenal fans at seeing Partey back to full fitness and making a significant impact on the pitch.

As Arsenal continues their campaign, Partey's return adds depth and quality to their midfield, providing Arteta with a valuable asset as they push for success in domestic and European competitions.