Young Democrat Union of Africa awards Malawi President

The Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) under the leadership of its President Louisa Atta-Agyemang has conferred an honorary award for visionary leadership on the Malawian President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his role in ensuring food security and rule of law in Malawi.
The conferment of the award took place at the Presidential Palace of the Malawian Government in Lilongwe, at a short ceremony attended by high profile dignitaries.
In her speech, the President of YDUA, Louisa Atta-Agyemang indicated the union’s admiration for President Chakwera’s governance over a very short period. She stated that the award was in recognition of the Malawian government’s initiative such as the Affordable Input Programme, which is geared towards ensuring food security.
“Considering the state of perennial food insecurity that plagues a lot of countries on the continent especially Malawi, your tremendous impact over this short period of your office through the introduction of the Affordable Input Program has ensured over 4.3 million smallholder farmers have access to very essential farming inputs,” she noted.
In his response, President Chakwera expressed his gratitude to the union and assured them of his commitment to do more.
He indicated his desire to work with young people, stating that they represent the future of the African continent.
“I am very grateful for your support and I want to assure you that I will continue to offer the best service to my people and to work with the youth since they are the future of Africa,” President Chakwera said.