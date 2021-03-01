We all have stake in nation building - Anglican Bishop tells Christians

The newly ordained Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev. Oscar Christian Amoah, has said that it is incumbent on all Ghanaians, especially Christians, to help build a prosperous Ghana.
He said in spite of the differences that Ghanaians have as a people, there is the need for us to stay together and forge ahead in unity, for that is the wish of God.
The Bishop urged Christians to be one another's keeper, adding that his doors were always open for constructive criticism and collaboration as long as it was in the interest and progress of the Anglican Church and for that matter the nation at large.
Induction service
Rev. Amoah was speaking during his ordination service as the fourth Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Church at the St Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral at Fante Newtown in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region last weekend.
He succeeds Most Rev. Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, who served in that capacity for 22 years.
The event attracted several dignitaries including the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi; Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the interim Board Chairman of SSNIT, and the Archbishop elect of the Internal Province of Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith.
Commendation
Rev. Amoah commended the Anglican Church for the confidence reposed in him and assured the congregation that through determination, hard work and by God's will, his tenure would be a success.
"I am confident to succeed through Christ our Lord", he told the congregation, adding that with the foundation of the Anglican Church already laid by his predecessors, he would build on it.
Until his ordination, Rev. Amoah was the Principal of the Sefwi Wiaso College of Education.
He is known for publishing a religious book in 2016 titled: "A sleeping Church in a struggling nation.”