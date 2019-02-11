Walewale youth push for North East Regional capital

The youth of Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the newly created North East Region have petitioned the Minister of Regional Reorganization and Development, Mr Dan Botwe, to consider siting the capital of the new region in the town.
The move comes barely 24 hours to the announcement of the capitals of the six newly created regions by President Akufo Addo.
Since the referendum for the creation of the North East region was held last December, chiefs and people of both Nalerigu and Gambaga have publicly lobbied for the capital of the region.
The youth of Walewale, however, have been quite on the subject and it is unclear what might have informed their decision to make a case for the capital at the eleventh hour.
Petition
In a 33-page petition presented to the Minister of Regional Reorganization and Development, Mr. Dan Botwe in Accra on Friday, February 8, 2019, the youth underscored several factors to buttress their case for the capital to be sited in Walewale.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
According to them, the town was strategically located on the ECOWAS trunk route, linking the Southern part of the country to neighboring countries which would easily attract investors to the area to promote rapid development.
They also argued that Walewale was advantageously located at the centre of the newly created region and would be convenient for residents of Mamprugu/Moaduri District and other areas who are often cut off from other towns during floods in the raining seasons to easily access the capital to undertake their activities.
some executives of the youth in a pose with the chief director
“It is our conviction that the creation of new North East Region will accelerate development and improve the quality of life of the people,” they said, adding that “To achieve this, the technocrats must take into consideration so many factors and also distinguish between traditional and administrative authority, thereby ensuring that a proper survey is done for the proper siting of the capital.”
Commendation
The Public Relations Officer of the Committee for the Creation of the North East Region in the West Mamprusi Municipality, Mr Issifu Mahama Mashood who presented the petition on behalf of the youth thanked the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga on his resolve to welcome any decision that would be arrived at by the President and the technocrats on the siting of the capital.
“I will like to thank the Nayiri for being a father for all on his decision to accept the outcome of the siting of the capital, once he is a King for the entire Mamprugu enclave and cannot take side,” he stated.
The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Dawarnoiba Baeka received the petition on behalf of the sector minister said it was only the youth of Walewale who had so far officially petitioned the ministry over the siting of the capital and gave the assurance that it would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.
Capitals of new regions
The Capitals of the six newly created regions would be known on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
On that day, the president would issue a Constitutional Instrument (CI) to give effect to the creation of the regions and the capitals.
Already, the results of the referendum that created the new regions have been gazetted by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the President issuing the CI would be the final act to be performed for the full creation and inauguration of the new regions.
Background
In October 2017, President Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 5 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, inaugurated a nine-member Commission of Enquiry, chaired by Mr Justice S. A. Brobbey, to look into the request for the creation of new regions and give recommendations.
The commission, after holding nationwide consultations, urged the government to create the six administrative regions.
Following its report presented to the President in June 2018, the Electoral Commission (EC), in December 2018, conducted a referendum in the affected regions to seek the approval of the people.