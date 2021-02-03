See the schedule for Parliamentary vetting of Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees

The Minister Designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu will be the first of President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees to take his turn before Parliament's Appointment Committee on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
He will be followed by the Minister-Designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah on the same day.
Schedule
The vetting schedule published by Parliament commences on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, and ends on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
After the opening day, it continues on Thursday, February 11 with the vetting of the Minister-Designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul and the Minister-Designate for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.
The Minister Designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Attorney General and Minister-Designate for Justice, Mr Godfred Dame and the Minister-Designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery will also appear before the committee on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Meanwhile, Regional Minister-Designates will appear before the committee from Friday, February 26, 2021, with the Ministers designate of the Western Region, Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.
See the entire schedule below;