Election Petition: Supreme Court to hear Mahama’s motion to inspect EC’s documents

The Supreme Court will Wednesday resume the proceedings of the election petition with the hearing of a motion filed by the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama which is seeking to inspect some documents of the Electoral Commission (EC).
A determination by the apex court on the motion will determine whether lawyers for the petitioner would call another witness or not.
The motion, which was filed at the apex court Tuesday, is asking the apex court to grant the petitioner permission to inspect some documents of the EC.
Documents
The documents include the originals of the constituency presidential election result collation forms (form 9) for all constituencies, the originals of all constituency presidential election results summary sheet (form 10) and the originals of the regional presidential election collation forms (form 11) for all regions.
The others are the team is asking for the originals of the regional presidential election results summary sheets (form 12) for all regions and the original declaration of the presidential results form (form 13) and the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four (4) constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.
Tuesday’s hearing
Although lawyers for the petitioner had indicated during pre trial that they would be calling five witnesses, only two have filed their witness statements and have been duly cross-examined by counsels for the respondents.
At the end of the proceedings Tuesday, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, asked counsel for the petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata whether he would be calling other witnesses to the petitioner.
In his response, Mr Tsikata notified the court of the motion filed at the court’s registry.
The seven member panel of the apex court ordered counsels for the EC and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to file their responses to the motion by close of Tuesday.
Wednesday’s hearing
The court is expected to hear the motion of the petitioner and arguments by the respondents with respect to the motion after which it would make a ruling on it.