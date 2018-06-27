Rawlings registers for Ghana Card

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has registered for his Ghana card despite the ongoing boycott by his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Mr Rawlings registered for his card on Tuesday.
The Minority in Parliament boycotted the registration of Members of Parliament (MP) for the national ID cards citing legal, procurement and cost concerns.
According to them, the National Identification Authority (NIA) has not been honest with Ghanaians over the cost of the project as well as the forms of documents needed to establish nationality.