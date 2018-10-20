President reappointed co-Chair of SDGs Advocates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been reappointed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Mr António Guterres, to serve as co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals Advocates for an additional two years.
The President was first appointed as co-Chair of the Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates, along with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, in April 2017.
After the end of the mandate of the current group of Advocates in December 2018, the President would continue to serve as co-Chair of the group, according to the letter of invitation from the UN Secretary-General.
The letter to President Akufo-Addo said: “Given your strong commitment to the 2030 Agenda, it gives me great pleasure to invite you to remain as co-Chair of the SDGs Advocates for an additional two years, until 31 December, 2020.”
Response
In response to the letter dated Monday, October 17, 2018, the President expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence that the Secretary-General had reposed in him to continue working with his fellow Advocates towards the accelerated realisation of the SDGs.
The SDGs Advocates consist of 17 eminent persons assisting the UN Secretary-General in the campaign to achieve the SDGs adopted by world leaders in September 2015.
With a mandate to support the Secretary-General in his efforts to generate momentum and commitment to achieve the SDGs by 2030, the Advocates have been working to promote the universal sustainable development agenda to raise awareness of the integrated nature of the SDGs and foster the engagement of new stakeholders in the implementation of the SDGs.