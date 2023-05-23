Parliament to petition Local Govt Ministry over Akyemansa District

Daily Graphic Politics May - 23 - 2023 , 10:00

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi, has expressed the committee's intention to petition the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund to release funds designated for development in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern Region.

"We are going to make a recommendation to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development to do something for the Akyemansa District because they are still finding it difficult to stand on their feet. Looking at the lack of development in the district, I believe if they are given some support now, it is going to help them. Maybe, some special fund from the Local Common Fund Administrator," he said.

This decision was prompted by concerns raised by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Paul Asamoah, when he appeared before the committee to provide updates on developments in the district.

Deprivation

According to the DCE, the Akyemansa District had been deprived of much-needed projects since its creation in 2008, resulting in a lack of progress and hampering its ability to stand on its own.

“We have been deprived of serious developmental projects since the establishment of the Akyemansa District, primarily because the assembly was not allocated seed funds to commence operations,” Mr Asamoah lamented.

Acknowledged

Mr Avedzi acknowledged the predicament faced by the Akyemansa District, stressing that Parliament would intervene to seek a solution.

He called for a special fund to be released to the assembly to ease its financial pressure.