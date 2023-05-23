Subin MP urges Prez Akufo-Addo to address Finance Minister's fate following IMF deal

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Subin constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has emphasized the need for President Akufo-Addo to make a decision regarding the future of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the closure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Mr. Antwi explained that the power to dismiss the Finance Minister lies solely with the President, and the role of the MPs was to highlight the Minister's shortcomings and argue for his removal from office.

Antwi stated that the 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who previously called for Ofori-Atta's dismissal in 2022 are now awaiting direction from the President.

He expressed their expectation for a meeting with either the Majority Leader or the President himself to discuss the way forward.

Antwi clarified that as an MP, he does not possess the authority to remove the Finance Minister but rather to expose any failings.

In November 2022, 98 NPP MPs demanded the immediate removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, citing economic mismanagement.

They petitioned President Akufo-Addo, threatening a parliamentary boycott if their demands were not met.

However, after a meeting, they agreed to the President's appeal to allow Ofori-Atta and Minister of State Charles Adu Boahen to remain in office until the conclusion of the IMF negotiations.

With Ghana's IMF bailout now approved, Mr. Antwi emphasized that questions about Ofori-Atta's future should be directed to the President.

He noted their support for the President and their concerns about Ofori-Atta's potential impact on electoral prospects in the upcoming year.

When asked about a potential successor, Antwi dismissed the notion of requiring prior experience, highlighting that everyone learns on the job and experience is acquired through practical engagement.

“So far as we are concerned, we have demonstrated to the entire country, and the whole world that this is our decision or difficulty with the continued stay of Ken Ofori-Atta. We are waiting for the Majority Leader to come either convene a meeting or for the president to convene a meeting with the majority caucus and tell us the way forward,” Mr. Antwi said.

He added: “We stood with the president, and we have played our part. We demonstrated to him that the continuous stay of Ken at the Finance Ministry will not do well in electoral fortunes next year, and we continue to drum that home”.