Ntim calls for unity at all levels of NPP

Daily Graphic Politics May - 23 - 2023 , 09:55

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has called for unity across all levels of the party, from the electoral area to the national level.

Mr Ntim in a meeting with party faithful at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region emphasised that unity was an essential ingredient for the success and development of every serious political party.

He added that any party that lacked unity would likely implode and its political fortunes affected.

Unity

"Unity is very important at all levels of the party, from electoral area to national level. If there's no unity, there'll certainly not be peace within the party and this will not allow leaders of the party to have the peace of mind to think about the decisions and programmes that will make the party develop,” he said.

Unity is very important to me as National Chairman, so I never take it for granted. Please, if you're not at peace with your fellow party member, please make peace with the person so we forge ahead as a united party," Mr Ntim advised party members.

He urged members of the party to work hard to ensure the party secures a third consecutive victory at the 2024 polls and also form the majority in Parliament.