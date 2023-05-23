NDC accuses Vice President Bawumia of spreading lies during Kumawu rally

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 23 - 2023 , 09:55

In a scathing response to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's recent speech at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally in Kumawu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly condemned "his use of false claims and misleading information".

The NDC, in a press statement released today, accused the Vice President of peddling lies and called for clarity on his statements.

One of the claims made by Vice President Bawumia that drew the NDC's attention was his assertion that the NPP government had built over 150 factories, while the NDC had only constructed two.

The NDC vehemently refuted this statement, highlighting that during their tenure, they established strategic state-owned factories that played a vital role in the growth of key sectors in Ghana's economy.

The NDC claimed that the PresidentAkufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government had failed to construct even a single state-owned factory since assuming office in January 2017.

They labelled the claim of the NDC constructing over 150 factories as a "palpable falsehood." The NDC further emphasized that the NPP's 1D1F program, which the Vice President referenced, involved private sector initiatives supported by the government and did not constitute the construction of state-owned factories.

“The claim by the Vice President is a barefaced lie. For the records, the erstwhile NDC/Mahama administration established strategic, high priority State-owned factories that anchored growth in key sectors of the Ghanaian economy,” the statement said.

“We must hasten to point out to the Vice President that if his so-called 150 factories claim relates to government’s poorly-implemented 1D1F program, then he needs to educate himself and cure his own ignorance about the nature of their so-called 1D1F initiative. This is because, none of the said 1D1F factories, was actually built by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

The press statement also addressed Vice President Bawumia's controversial remark about guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso during the NDC government's tenure.

The NDC accused Bawumia of deliberately spreading misinformation, stating that there was no truth to his claim.

They referred to journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who had investigated the guinea fowl production and marketing joint venture project by the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) and the Asongtaba Cottage Industry.

According to the NDC, the investigation did not reveal any evidence of guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso. They argued that Bawumia's repetition of this claim was both outrageous and baseless.

The NDC concluded the statement by criticizing Vice President Bawumia's leadership of the economic management team, blaming him for the alleged collapse and bankruptcy of the Ghanaian economy. They called on Bawumia to take his responsibilities seriously and refrain from indulging in "nuisance comedy."

“Indeed, it is noteworthy to remind Bawumia and his likes that Manasseh Azuri Awuni, the journalist who investigated the guinea fowl production and marketing joint venture project by the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) and the Asongtaba Cottage Industry is on public record to have refuted this claim,” the statement said.

Signed by Sammy Gyamfi Esq., the National Communication Officer of the NDC, the press statement demands that Vice President Bawumia corrects his misleading statements and ceases to spread falsehoods.

The NDC's strong response to the Vice President's speech showcases the intensifying political tension between the ruling NPP and opposition NDC ahead of the upcoming Kumawu by-election.