Kumawu: For flouting electoral rules and allowing campaigning during election, Angel TV crew verbally attacked

Emmanuel Baah Politics

For flouting electoral rules and allowing campaigning during election, some journalists of Angel TV were confronted in Kumawu on the morning of the by-election.

Graphic Online's Emmanuel Baah reports from Kumawu that the residents openly confronted the reporters and camera crew of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) while on set, streaming live.

According to them, the TV station was using its platform to help the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to campaign on election day, which per the rules of the Electoral Commission (EC), was unacceptable.

This was soon after the host, Nana Yaa Brefo, had interacted with Dennis Kwakwa, the Ashanti Regional Director of Elections of the NPP.

The group, believes that the station in the line of its duty, was propagating the NPP to reach out to the voters, under the guise of news coverage.

Numbering about ten people, they verbally assaulted the journalists and told them to be guided by the ethics of professional journalism or else they would descend on them.

It took the intervention of some onlookers to disperse the protesters.

