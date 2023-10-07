Akandoh urges Finance Ministry to issue tax waivers for anti-retroviral drugs

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 07 - 2023 , 08:21

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has urged the Ministry of Finance to consider tax exemption for anti-retroviral drugs, consumables and other medical equipment currently stuck at the ports.

In addition, Akandoh has called for implementation of an automated tax exempted waiver system for medical consumables and equipment to help curtail what it described as “needless delays in clearing such items at the port”.

His call follows the alleged neglect of donated containers of HIV anti-retroviral drugs since July 2023 at the ports, which has created shortages for Persons Living with HIV.

In a statement Akandoh signed and issued on Friday [Oct 6, 2023] as the ranking member on the Health Committee of Parliament, he called for the institution of reforms at Ministry of Finance to help ensure that “systemic failures that lead to needless delays in the performance of its functions are eradicated”.

