Kumawu chiefs appeal for devt

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Apr - 20 - 2023 , 07:40

CHIEFS of the Kumawu Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region have called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to leave a legacy in Kumawu before leaving power.

They said most of the developmental projects such as power, water and some of the roads were done by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments.

They said even though the people of the area have always voted for the NPP, the party could not boast of anything in the area to show for the people’s support.

By-election

The chiefs made the point last Wednesday, when the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta called on the Omanhene of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua to inform them about the road projects in the town.

The Worasohene, Acheamfour Adu Acheampong, warned the minister not to use the by-election to start the roads and abandon it just after the election.

He said the people were wide awake and would not be hoodwinked by it and instead, urged the NPP to use the by-election as an opportunity to redeem its name.

He said the residents would advise themselves if the road projects got abandoned after the election.

The Kyidomhene of Kumawu, Nana Akwasi Agyekeumhene, also shared similar sentiments and said Kumawu had been taken for granted for far too long in spite of its support for the party.

He said if the government did not live up to its promise, the people would not forgive them.

Coincidence

Addressing the chiefs, the sector minister said it was just a coincidence that the project was taking place at a time when the constituency was preparing for a by-election following the death of its Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

He said the contract for the project was signed in February, this year and it was part of the programme that the project would start around this time.

According to him, the project had nothing to do with the by- election but something that the late MP had been fighting for and had already been planned.

He assured the people that the project would not be one of those campaign gimmicks as the party was aware that those things could no longer sway the people.

He said the project included a rehabilitation of the Kumawu-Woraso and Kumawu-Effiduase-Juaben roads.

In addition, he said Kumawu would also benefit from a five-kilometre town road asphaltic inlay.

Bad roads

The Omanhene for Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, confirmed that when the late MP was alive, he told the people of Kumawu that the roads had been planned for rehabilitation and said latest by second week in April 2023, contractors would move to site.

While confirming that the project could not be as a result of the by election, he nonetheless called on the party to ensure that the project was completed.

He said one of the major challenges facing Kumawu was its bad roads and believed that if the roads were completed, it would open the town for investment and development.

Kumawu by-election

Meanwhile the Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 23, 2023 for the Kumawu by-election to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) for the area following the demise of the sitting MP, Mr Basoah.