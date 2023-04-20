I’ll overhaul governance system to end corruption — Kofi Koranteng

Apr - 20 - 2023

An independent presidential hopeful for the 2024 general election, Kofi Koranteng, has pledged to overhaul the country's governance system to address issues of bad leadership and corruption.

Mr Koranteng who is currently making inroads into the Ghanaian political space noted that corruption had been the bane of the country’s development.

Equally important, he said, was for the nation to elect good leaders to enhance the it’s fortunes which he promised to bring to reality when elected as president.

He made the pledge in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra to make known his presidential ambitions and vision for the country.

“If the system is such that the President has to appoint the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, then you ask yourself whether the AG can boldly prosecute members of his own government” he queried.



Constitution Review

Mr Koranteng said it was high time the current Constitution was completely amended because it appeared to have outlived its relevance and usefulness, as some aspects of it had become challenging.

“For instance, our Constitution has given so much power to the executive such that the President has the sole prerogative to appoint the

Electoral Commission chair and other members, the Chief Justice, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as well as heads of other state institutions and this is problematic” he noted.

The presidential hopeful, therefore, promised that he would take a second look at the work of the Constitution Review Committee as well as the government’s White Paper so that the necessary amendments could be made.

He expressed the hope that he would introduce “a leadership style that is unique to Ghanaians and conforms to our most persistent challenges that respect our culture and values”.

Technology

Mr Koranteng who is affectionately called “game changer" said he would use technology to fight corruption and modernise agriculture.

He proposed that his government would run a lean administration in order not to burden the ordinary tax payer.

It would also eliminate waste and increase efficiency of public institutions to promote the development agenda of the country.

Profile

Mr Koranteng is an entrepreneur and human rights activist.