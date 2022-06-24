VIDEO: I dare Godfred Dame to sue me - Okudzeto Ablakwa

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he is relishing the opportunity to be sued for defamation by the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.
The Attorney General, while denying allegations of conflict of interest made against him by the North Tongu MP in the National Cathedral transaction, has demanded a retraction and an apology from Mr Ablakwa.
Responding to the demand on Friday, June 24, 2022 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Mr Ablakwa scoffed at the threat of legal suit.
"He should bring it on, he should bring it on. Please, I am waiting for an opportunity, he should bring it on," the MP said.
He continued: “I dare him to (sue me), he should go ahead. When we are done with this National Cathedral matter, it won't be a suing matter, some people will end up in jail".
In a Facebook post made on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has raised several issues about the construction of a National Cathedral by the government, accused the Attorney General of conflict of interest.
He posted: “It is quite revealing to observe that when the National Cathedral was incorporated on July 18, 2019; the then Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame was registered as Secretary.
“During the same period, he served on the board of the Public Procurement Authority which approved David Adjaye’s irregular sole sourcing contract. A clear conflict of interest situation, particularly from additional evidence available to us,” he added.
But in a rejoinder to the MP’s statement, Mr Dame described the allegations as false and dishonest and demanded a retraction and apology from the MP.