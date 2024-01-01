With hard work and determination Ghana will make it – President Akufo-Addo's New Year message

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 01 - 2024 , 04:55

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his New Year message has said Ghana was not completely out of the woods yet.

In a message posted on social media, President Akufo-Addo related to the economic struggles that Ghana was facing to the last two years.

He said Ghana’s recovery was on course and expressed the belief that Ghana will emerge victorious.

“I wish all Ghanaians a Happy and Prosperous 2024. Even though we are not completely out of the woods, I am confident that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and collectively, we will secure our futures,” the message posted on his social media read.

