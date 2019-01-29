We’ll accept President’s choice of regional capital — Oti Movement

The Joint Consultative Council (JCC) for the Oti Movement has pledged to accept any town President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chooses as capital of the Oti Region.
Already, the JCC, which is made up of chiefs, opinion leaders and youth leaders in the Northern part of the Volta Region, had submitted a memorandum to the President suggesting certain towns for consideration as the regional capital.
At a meeting with the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe, at his office in Accra last Friday, the group said they would fully respect the choice of the President.
The meeting discussed the referendum that overwhelmingly approved the creation of the region and the way forward.
The Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, who is the chairman of the JCC led the council members to the meeting.
Other members included Nana Owusu Afari, Coordinator; Mr Daniel Owusu-Afari, Secretary; Nana Boakye Mensah, Vice Chairman; Nana Odam Siaw V, the Chief of Nsuta Buem and Nana Diawuo Bediako, Assistant Financial Secretary.
Others were Hajia Saudata Ibrahim, the Vice Chairperson for publicity, Nana Obomba Sewura Lupuwura II of Nkwanta, Nana Obrempong Kanya II from Krachi Nchumuru and Dr Inusah Abdul-Nasiru also from Krachi Nchumuru.
Spread development
All the JCC members who spoke at the meeting expressed appreciation to the people of the Oti area for going out in their numbers to approve the creation of the region.
They said the issue of the regional capital would not in any way divide them.
They, however, expressed the hope that development would be spread across the region rather than being concentrated in the capital.
Nana Besemuna said they appreciated the efforts of the government to get the best for the Oti Region when “it is finally created.”
Therefore, he said, they would continue to offer support to the government to bring development to the area.
Minister grateful
Mr Botwe thanked the JCC for the positive role it played in the process for the creation of the region.
“You conducted yourselves peacefully,” he said and congratulated them for the victory they chalked in the referendum.
He also welcomed their decision to accept the President’s choice of regional capital.
The minister stated that the President was in consultation with relevant stakeholders for the selection of the regional capitals.
He said various towns have been recommended for consideration as the capital.
Mr Botwe asked the people to deepen consultation among themselves to reach a peaceful decision.
