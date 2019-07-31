Veep launches 20th anniversary of NPP TESCON

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the 20th anniversary of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a call on the youth of the party to close their ranks and forge ahead in unity for a common purpose.
He also urged them to use their energy to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to realise the big dream of building a Ghana beyond aid with TESCON as a major partner.
Seminar
Speaking at the launch of the anniversary of the TESCON at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra last Monday evening , Dr Bawumia said the NPP believed in and upheld the tenets of democracy which must guide the youth of the party to stay within the parameters and confines of peace without any acts of deviance.
The launch of the anniversary, which was on the theme: “20 years of commitment without inducement-TESCON our generational pillar,” marked the climax of a two-day training and orientation seminar held at the University of Ghana Campus at Legon over the weekend.
It was attended by regional youth organisers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs) of the NPP, party communicators and national executives of the party.
Tribute
Dr Bawumia used the occasion to pay tribute to the founders of TESCON, particularly a Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, who was said to be the founding president of the organisation and said the NPP rewarded the youth when they served well.
To that end, he said, President Akufo-Addo had been given the opportunity to serve the country and, therefore, members of the party, including TESCON, must support him to make it happen.
Government achievements
On the achievements of the government since assuming the reins of governance, he said, the government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo was building a modern society anchored on modernisation and digitisation.
He catalogued a number of initiatives undertaken by the government upon assumption of office such as the issuing of the national identity cards, the digital address system, the paperless goods clearing system at the ports and the introduction of the digital acquisition of the driver’s license.
The Vice-President, among other initiatives, also mentioned the digitisation of land registration, the mobile money interoperability, the reduction of import duty by 50 per cent, the introduction of the NABCO and above all, working to ensure a macro economic stability saying all those were meant to ensure inclusiveness as well as put in place basic building blocks for a modern society.
Cheers
Dr Bawumia, whose speech was greeted with loud cheers, singing and applause said the government was seriously working on the provision of the free Wifi it promised tertiary and senior high schools and gave an assurance that the project would be rolled out by the end of this year.
The initial beneficiary schools, he mentioned, included the University of Ghana, the West Africa Senior High School, the Kwabenya Community SHS and a school each in Asankragwa and Ejisu.
He said dams under the One district, One factory (1D1F) would be completed while roads would also be given attention.
National Chairman
The National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay, commended members of TESCON for their support since its inception and urged them to work harder to protect the party’s interest.
“As members of TESCON, you even have a stronger stake in the party being in power and so you have to protect it.
It is your responsibility to ensure the party remains in power in 2020 and beyond” Mr Blay advised and called for a renewed commitment on the part of TESCON to work to sustain what was good for the country.