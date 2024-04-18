PNC division deepens as executive forms PNP

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:01

The division within the People’s National Convention (PNC) has deepened further with some executives of the party breaking away to form another political movement, the People’s National Party (PNP).

They said the decision to leave the PNC came as a result of the fact that they disagreed with the ruling of the high court for reinstating individuals they believed were rightfully dismissed from leadership positions due to what they claimed as financial malfeasance and misconduct.

“We stand before you today with heavy hearts and a deep sense of responsibility to our principles and the people we serve. It is with great sadness that we announce our decision to leave the People’s National Convention (PNC) and form our own party, the People’s National Party (PNP),” the Interim General Secretary of the PNP, Sulemana Seidu, said at a press conference in Accra.

Executives

He named Janet Asana Nabla as the Chairperson and Leader of the National Executive Committee of the PNP, and Francis Oppong, as Vice-Chairman; Sulemana Seidu, as General Secretary; Abdul Kadri Issah, as Deputy General Secretary and Francis Daasu, as National Organiser.

Others are Faustina Anane, Deputy Organiser; Jessica Aputare, Treasurer; Zakaria Mohammed, Deputy Treasurer, and Patience Lamisi Adams, National Women’s Organiser. The rest are Sandra Adepa, Deputy Women’s Organiser; Muniru S. Mohammed, National Youth Organiser; Bright Foto, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Samuel Ayesu, Communication Secretary.

Others

Mr Seidu said the members of the NEC, representing 11 out of 16 regions, disagreed with the ruling of the high court. “We cannot in good conscience allow individuals lacking integrity and credibility to govern our party, especially when the legacy of our founder, Dr Hilla Limann, is one of sacrifice without blemish,” he claimed.

“As we approach the pivotal elections of 2024, we recognise that credibility is paramount. Our party, the People’s National Party, will uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency.

We will not compromise on these principles, nor shall we allow the tarnishing of our founder’s legacy by individuals with stained hands,” he claimed further.

The PNP Interim General Secretary asked for the continued support of Ghanaians as the NEC embarked on a new journey.

Legacy

Together, Mr Seidu said “we will uphold the legacy of integrity and honesty set forth by Dr Hilla Limann and work tirelessly to serve the best interests of our nation”. The PNP was founded by the late Alhaji Imoru Egala who presented Dr Hilla Limann as Presidential Candidate in 1979. Dr Limann won the elections of that year.

Limann was president from September 1979 to December 31, 1981 when his administration was overthrown by former president Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings. Following the lifting of the ban on political parties in 1992, Dr Limann formed the PNC and ran for president that year but lost.