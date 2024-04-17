People’s National Party: Former PNC executives resign to launch new political party

Eleven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) have announced their resignation from the party to establish a new political entity known as the People’s National Party (PNP).

This move comes in response to a recent High Court ruling on April 8, which upheld the suspension of PNC's General Secretary, Janet Nabla, and reinstated David Apasera as the party leader.

During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, Sulemana Seidu, Interim General Secretary of the PNP, expressed deep concerns about the court's decision, citing issues of integrity and credibility within the party's leadership.

Seidu stated, “We disagree with the ruling of the High Court, which reinstated individuals we believe were rightfully dismissed from leadership positions due to financial malfeasance and misconduct."

He stressed the importance of upholding the legacy of honesty and integrity set by the party's founder, Dr. Hilla Limann, and declared that the PNP would prioritize these values as they embarked on their political journey.

Ms. Janet Nabla was appointed as the PNP's National Chairman, with other interim executives including Francis Oppong as Vice Chairman, Sulemana Seidu as General Secretary, Abdul Kadri Issah as Deputy Secretary, Francis Daasu as National Organiser, Faustina Anane as Deputy Organiser, Jessica Aputare as Treasurer, Zakaria Mohammed as Deputy Treasurer, Patience Lamisi Adams as National Women’s Organiser, Sandra Adepa as Deputy Women’s Organiser, Muniru S. Mohammed as National Youth Organiser, Bright Foto as Deputy Youth Organiser, and Samuel Ayesu as Communication Secretary.

The PNP leaders called for the support of Ghanaians as they pledged to uphold principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency, promising to serve the nation's best interests.