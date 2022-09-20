LPG elects constituency executives in Bono region

The Bono Regional branch of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), last Sunday, held its conference in Sunyani during which 108 persons were endorsed through popular acclamation to serve as executives for the 12 constituencies in the region.
The nine member executive, including chairmen, vice-chairmen, secretaries and treasurers from each of the 12 constituencies, had filed their nominations to contest the various positions of the party.
The constituencies are the Sunyani East, Sunyani West, Berekum East, Berekum West, Dormaa Central, Dormaa East, Dormaa West, Jaman South, Jaman North, Tain, Banda and Wenchi.
The conference
The executives who are to manage the activities of the party for the next four years were sworn into office at the conference that was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), and brought together hundreds of party faithful across the region.
The Bono region is the first to organise its constituency elections, and according to the party, a similar exercise would be held in the remaining 15 regions before a national election to be organised in Kumasi.
Ban on importation
Speaking at the conference, the 2020 Presidential Candidate and founder of the party, Kofi Akpaloo, promised to ban the importation of poultry and rice, within six months, should he be elected President during the 2024 general election.
He explained that his government would also resource poultry and rice farmers to produce the two commodities in abundances, saying, "there will be no importation of both rice and chicken".
"Six months after being elected as President, there will be no importation of chicken. Startup capitals will also be given to the youth who had been trained to start their own businesses," Akpaloo stated.
Jobs, factories
Mr Akpaloo pledged to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, in a bid to better their living standards and make them proud as Ghanaians.
He said he would do that by training all unemployed youth, including illegal miners, and provide them with employment.
He said his government would also concentrate in building more factories to create jobs and add value to the country's raw materials.
Mr Akpaloo accused various governments of mismanaging the country's natural resources.
Nurturing talents
He said his government would harness the talents of children and support them to develop their potentials, as well as pay allowances to children to help bring relief to their parents in their upbringing.
Mr Akpaloo said everybody would benefit from his administration, explaining that he would not discriminate against anybody.
He charged executives of the various constituencies to work hard to mobilise more people to the party's fold.