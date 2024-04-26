Ebi Bright extols Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s ability to challenge status quo

Apr - 26 - 2024

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema Central Constituency, Ebi Bright, has underscored women's capacity to challenge the status quo, elevate others and help build a prosperous nation.

She said the selection and overwhelming acceptance of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the party, John Mahama, was a testament to the NDC's belief in gender equality and commitment to inclusivity.

Ms Bright was speaking to the Daily Graphic after the ceremony to unveil Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to former President John Mahama in the next election.

Determination

She said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was an example of female determination and achievement, breaking barriers to become Ghana's first Vice Chancellor of a public university and now poised to become the nation’s first female Vice President should the NDC win the December 7 election.

Ms Bright emphasised that despite the challenges women faced, some possessed the resilience and commitment to excel in various social sectors, paving the way for others to follow suit.

“Yes, things are difficult for women, it is always a challenge but some women have the guts, that fortitude, the strength and the commitment to break through the odds to challenge various sectors of our social life to succeed and excel, and be the first to do all of this”, she said.

Opportunities

Ms Bright added that the progressive stance of the NDC was advocating equal opportunities in a new Ghana that valued people's contributions over preserving the status quo. “For the rest of our party, I think that we have expressed to the rest of the world how progressive we are.

“This is the kind of progressiveness that can bequeathed to a new Ghana of equal opportunities, not only for the youth but all marginalised groups determined to value the output of people as opposed to maintaining the status quo,” she said.