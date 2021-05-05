Gayheart, Agbenu & Dwumfuor: Trio file to contest GJA Presidency

Three persons have filed their nominations to contest the Presidency of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the close of nominations last Tuesday (May 4, 2021).
The trio who filed nominations for the GJA Presidency are Mr Gayheart Mensah, a Media Consultant, Mr Dave Agbenu of the New Times Corporation and Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor of the Atinka Media Village.
Nominations for the role of Organising Secretary of the GJA have been filed by Ms Mary Mensah, the Foreign Editor of the Graphic Communications Group Limited and Dominic Hlordze of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
See the list of persons who have filed nominations so far below;
President
Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor of Atinka Media Village,
Mr Gayheart Mensah, a Media Consultant and
Mr Dave Agbenu of the New Times Corporation.
VP
Linda Asante-Agyei of the Ghana News Agency
Treasurer
Mrs Audrey Dekalu, GNA
General Secretay
Mr Kofi Yeboah
Mr Akwasi Agyeman of the Multimedia Group
Organising Secretary
Ms Mary Mensah, the Foreign Editor of the Graphic Communications Group Limited
Dominic Hlordze of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.
Public Affairs
Mrs Rebecca Ekpe of the GBC
Caesar Abagali of the GNA