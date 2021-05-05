Asenso-Boakye holds Community Clinic

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye has engaged residents of Adumanu in his constituency in a one-on-one interactive session as part of his “MP’s Community Clinic” initiative.
The novel initiative is aimed at taking governance closer to the people by discussing diverse issues bothering on the development of their community.
Speaking to the media during the sessions, Mr Asenso-Boakye said the move was “To allow my constituents the privacy to discuss pertinent issues with me, I have initiated the “MP’s Community Clinic which is a one-on-one interactive session.”
He explained that, unlike the community meetings, this initiative afforded constituents the platform and opportunity to discuss confidential matters and also provide him with first-hand information on core issues.
A section of the participants, who were beneficiaries of the engagement expressed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament for giving them a listening ear.
A resident, Mr Samuel Acquah described the initiative as an indication of the humble nature and the determination of the MP to address their concerns, adding “I have never come across any MP who gives such access to his people. Honestly I am very impressed with his works. I know God will bless him.”
Madam Esther Twumwaa, a resident of the Adumanu community noted that “This is the first time in my over 65 years seeing an MP who openly invites constituents to discuss our concerns with him.”
Mr Asenso-Boakye attended to about 400 residents of Adoato Adumanu and intends to engage a lot more of his constituents in subsequent sessions.