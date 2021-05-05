Osafo-Maafo Committee presents report on NPP's performance in 2020 elections

A committee set up by the New New Patriotic Party (NPP) to review the party’s performance in the 2020 General Elections has presented its final report to the leadership of the party.
Presenting the report on behalf of the nine-member Elections Review Committee Committee on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the NPP National Secretariat in Accra, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo, explained the rigorous processes the Committee went through before producing what he described as a "comprehensive report".
According to him, the Committee engaged all the relevant stakeholders of the party across the 275 constituencies of the country in pursuance of its mandate.
The NPP General Secretary, Mr John Boadu who received the report on behalf of the party, commended the members of the Review Committee for doing an excellent job, adding that the report would influence recommendations for amendments to the party's constitution.
Mr Boadu said following the presentation of the Report, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet sometime early next week to, among other things, officially adopt the Report, which is expected to guide the operations of the party in the short to medium term.
Background
The Review Committee was set up by the party’s National Executive Committee to make an honest and impartial inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding the party’s participation and performance in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, and to produce a comprehensive Report with far-reaching implementable recommendations to improve the political and electoral fortunes of the party.
The Committee, which was inaugurated on December 14, 2020, by the NPP General Secretary, comprised Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Chairman), Mrs Ama Frimpomaa Dwomoh (Secretary), H.E. Papa Owusu Ankomah (Member), Madam Elizabeth Ohene (Member), Mr Fred Oware (Member), Hon Awal Mohammed (Member), Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Member), Mrs Salamatu Forgor (Member), and Hon. Kwame Osei Prempeh (Member)