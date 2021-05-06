Don't depart from the training I gave you - Otumfuo to Asenso-Boakye and Appiah

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday recalled the guidance and pieces of advice he gave to Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Managing Director of State Housing Company Ltd, Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah during their childhood urging the duo not to depart from them in their current portfolios.
The Asantehene said he was happy to have "seen the upbringing and progress" especially of Francis Asenso-Boakye who is now the Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, the heartbeat of Kumasi politics.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed optimism that the pair of the Works and Housing Minister and the State Housing Company Managing Director would work around the clock to decrease the prevailing housing deficit.
The Works and Housing Minister was at the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene as he embarked on a working visit in the Ashanti Region.
He expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for his guidance in the formative stages of his life as a 'Bantama Boy' saying "I'm very grateful to you Otumfuo".
Mr Asenso-Boakye took the opportunity to thank the Asantehene for the support Manhyia has been giving to the Ministry in terms of releasing land for the utilization of Agencies under his Ministry especially the State Housing Company Ltd.
He was accompanied by the MD of State Housing Company Ltd Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah and other dignitaries.
While in Kumasi, the Works and Housing Minister has been touring projects under his his Ministry starting with the John Agyekum Kufour Estate and Dedesua Affordable Housing Project being undertaken by State Housing Company.