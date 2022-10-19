Expose investment opportunities in Yendi - Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has appealed to the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil, to facilitate an arrangement to expose varied investment opportunities in Yendi to the business community of that country.
“Yendi is a commercial hub endowed with vast resources, including vast arable lands for agriculture, skilled youth, mineral wealth, human resources, tourism and arts and culture.
"It has one of the best cereals and tuber produce which can meet the interest of investors from Morocco and other parts of the world," he said.
Exhibition
Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who is a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, made the call at a skills exhibition fair held in Yendi as part of the official visit by the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana.
The exhibition was a prelude to a planned establishment of a state-of-the-art skills development centre in Yendi by the MP and the Moroccan Embassy to Ghana for the transfer of knowledge, skills and exchange of technical cooperation.
Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation, said Yendi and its environs hosted a large percentage of iron ore in commercial quantity, which when harnessed would create the needed employment opportunities for the hardworking youth of Ghana and to boost the industrialisation drive of the government.
He was confident that the bond between Yendi and the people of Morocco would explore issues of mutual interest such as sustainable agriculture, skills development, education, essential minerals, human resource, tourism, arts and culture among others.
The ambassador said Ghana and Morocco had come a long way and that she would ensure that the Moroccan business community would take advantage of the business opportunities Ghana was endowed with, especially the Yendi Constituency.
The Overlord of Yendi, Ya-Na Abukari II, said the high rate of youth unemployment was a major concern to the people of Yendi which needed urgent attention.