Employment and Labour Minister given additional responsibilities to handle Pensions

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has been given additional responsibilities to handle pensions.
This is after President Akufo-Addo moved pensions away from the Ministry of Finance.
The Labour sector Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah made this known when he appeared before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 1, 2023)
He explained that the President has designated him as the Minister Responsible for Pensions with immediate effect.
Reading a letter dated January 30, 2023 and signed by the President, he read, pursuant to Section 2011 of the National Pensions Act, Act 766 as amended "I hereby designate you as the Minister Responsible for Pensions with immediate effect."
That, he said meant that the Minister would be responsible for the National Pensions Regulatory Authority and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).
The President expressed the hope that the Minister would carry out the duties imposed on him under Act 766 diligently and that you would oversee the successful implementation of its provisions.
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Dr James Klutse Avedzi congratulated Mr Awuah on his appointment.
"That is very refreshing," he said.