Commence work on sea port - Keta MP appeals to govt

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta in the Volta Region, Kwame Dzidzorli Gakpey, has appealed to the government to commence work on the Keta Sea Port Project.
He said the successful completion of the project would help alleviate the plight of the residents in Keta and offer job opportunities to the youth in the area.
Mr Gakpey made the appeal at a ceremony to enrol more than 1,000 youths, including school dropouts into various apprenticeship programmes to improve their livelihoods.
According to him, the Keta Port project was expected to be Ghana’s third port platform after those of Tema and Takoradi, adding that physical work on the project was expected to commence in August 2020.
He said the site for the project was virtually bare, with only a project office constructed.
He bemoaned the lack of commitment on the part of the government towards the construction of the facility.
Enrolment
The MP said his aim of enrolling the youth into various apprenticeship programmes was in fulfilment of his promise to train them to become master craftsmen and women within the next three years.
He said the beneficiaries would spend a period of two to three years in their various chosen fields after which they would be presented with tools to work with.
Meanwhile, an initial number of sewing machines bought from funds provided by the Agbogbomefia of the Asorgli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has been presented to some of the youth to facilitate their learning.
Transforming lives
Mr Gakpey said he recognised the potential of using technical and vocational training as a means to employment to reduce poverty among the youth in the area.
He said more youths would be identified and trained in other commercial towns to acquire other commercial and industrial skills that could not be accessed locally
He indicated that a monitoring team would be set up to check the performance of the trainers and the trainees to conform with the standard required for the programme to achieve its intended purpose.
He advised the youth to take their trade seriously and also impact the knowledge they would acquire on to their other colleagues.
One of the beneficiaries, Faustina Dzodzegbe, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the MP for the initiative and pledged their commitment to the success of the programme.
Kindergarten block
The MP has also facilitated the construction of a four-unit kindergarten block for the Anlo Afiadenyigba Basic School.