Support NPP to win Bongo seat in 2024 - Minister urges constituents

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has appealed to the people of Bongo to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the opportunity for the first time to represent them in Parliament in the 2024 elections.
His appeal was based on what he described as the numerous interventions rolled out by the government including the Bongo-Soe Community Mining Scheme, which is expected to provide direct and indirect jobs to thousands of youth in the area, as well as other life transforming policies.
He said that although gold has been discovered in the area for years, it is during the tenure of the NPP that steps had been taken to enable the people benefit from the gold deposit in the area through the novel community mining scheme.
“I wish to appeal to you to allow us to win the parliamentary, at least for once, in reciprocation for the numerous interventions and government programmes rolled out, including the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, Rehabilitation of the Vea Irrigation scheme, among others which are geared towards the growth and development of the area,” he said.
Launching
Mr Yakubu made the appeal during the inauguration of a community mining scheme in Bongo-Soe in the Bongo District last Tuesday.
The parliamentary seat is currently occupied by Edward Bawa of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He said: “I want you to try and test the NPP for once by giving us the parliamentary seat for the first time since 1992 and you will appreciate what we will do for the benefit of the people in this constituency”.
Only parliamentary seat
He noted that the government could have taken the project to the Binduri constituency, the only seat held by the party in the region, or the NPP could have decided not to roll out the mining scheme in the region at all due to the voting pattern of the people and allegiance to the NDC.
“But here we are. As a development party, we have brought this huge investment to Bongo. So, please you must reward us in the 2024 elections by allowing us to also win this seat, at least once, so that you can see what we can do for you,” he stated.
He urged them to give the opportunity to the NPP to occupy the parliamentary seat to enable the party to do more to better the lives of the people, saying: “although the seat is currently occupied by the NDC, we have done a lot to improve the living conditions of the ordinary people”.
He stressed, “obviously, giving us the parliamentary seat for the first time since the commencement of the fourth republic will give us the opportunity to build upon what we have done in the constituency”.
Poor region
He noted that although the region has a lot of natural resources, it is very poor as some people find it very difficult to have three-square meals a day, as well as children’s inability to attend school.
He appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to establish more community mining schemes in the Talensi, Zebilla and Sumbrungu areas to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, stressing: “We have the needed youth who are looking for non-existent jobs”.
The District Chief Executive (DCE), Rita Atanga, said the new scheme will provide jobs for the youth and further urged the managers to do the right thing to protect the environment.
The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Naba Salifu Atamale Lemyaarum, who chaired the event, thanked the government for the initiative as the discovery of gold in the area will transform the district.
