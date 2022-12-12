Collaborate to sustain peace in Upper East - Minister urges Regional Peace Council

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has called on members of the Regional Peace Council to strengthen collaboration with security agencies and other government institutions to ensure sustainable peace in the region.
Peaceful region
According to him, the enviable record of the region being peaceful had increasingly been threatened due to the incidence of communal and chieftaincy conflicts as well as land disputes across the region.
He said, “Our region had had its share of communal conflicts, especially the Bawku and Doba- Kandiga conflicts which had led to loss of lives and properties and the experience in managing them had not been easy at all.”
“I am, therefore, appealing to the feuding factions in these communities to lay down their arms and allow peace to prevail to propel the growth and development of the region for the benefit of the people,” he said.
Mr Yakubu said this in a speech delivered on his behalf by John Muniru, an Assistant Director at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), during the inauguration of the new members of the Regional Peace Council in Bolgatanga last Thursday.
The 13-member council, chaired by Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, has Rev. Fr Camillo K. Sarko, Priscilla A. Nyaaba, Mr Azaare Christopher Anabila, Bashirudeen Yakub Hillia and Abu-Bakar Sadiq Abdul Rahaman as members.
The rest are Rev. Eric Adjei Nmai, Rev. Dominic Ziba, Mr Alfred Abugre Ndago; the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III; Madam Adimazoya Victoria Azeyili, Madam Florence Lardi Manamzor and Rev. Thomas Abukari.