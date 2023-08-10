Clergyman calls for equitable distribution of national cake

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Aug - 10 - 2023 , 06:58

The Akyem Oda Methodist Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Isaac Kwame Boateng, has admonished politicians to eschew discrimination and avoid the distribution of the national cake on political lines.

Rather, he said, they should ensure equity in catering for the needs of the various communities.

He emphasised that the “the winner takes all” syndrome by governments in power did not augur well for national unity and a sense of community and social cohesion. Instead, it gave rise to strife and animosity among the people.

Rt Rev. Boateng stressed the need for Ghanaians to bury their political, religious and ethnic differences to develop a culture of communal living and refrain from the “each one for himself, God for all” attitude.

Festival

The Bishop made the call at the closing ceremony of the ninth national religious tourism festival dubbed “METHOFEST 2023” organised by the Methodist Church Ghana at Oda last Sunday.

The five-day event was attended by the bishops and representatives from all the 22 Methodist dioceses in the country, as well as some leading members of the church from some other African countries.

Also present at the ceremony were the Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah; the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, Victoria Adu, and the Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh.

Communal living

Rt Rev. Boateng urged Ghanaians to go back to the old communal living, where the concern of one person was the concern for all.

He enjoined the affluent in society to be compassionate by offering food and clothing for the poor, needy and afflicted in society as Jesus Christ told his disciples.

The Krontihene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional, Obrempong Saforo Kyereh, advised Christians to not regard Ghanaian culture and traditions as heathen but to assist in their development.

The Director of the Heritage Directorate of Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. Daniel Kojo French, was full of praise for Rt Rev. Boateng, his lieutenants and the St Luke Methodist Church at Oda for efficiently and successfully hosting the festival.