Fawaz Aliu provides boreholes to communities in Zabzugu

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Aug - 10 - 2023 , 07:04

A Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Fawaz Aliu, has commissioned mechanised boreholes for seven communities in the Zabzugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

The construction of the boreholes was in response to appeals made to him by the chiefs and elders in the beneficiary communities to help solve the acute water challenges in those communities.

They are Bagmani, Nakpale, Kukoukpanga, Benyinkundo, Kukani, Zabzugu Kalegu and Zabzugu Limanfong.

At each of the seven communities, the community leaders commended the Deputy Chief of Staff for coming to their aid and for his continuous support to the communities and individuals.

Essence

They explained that apart from helping them not to suffer waterborne diseases, the availability of mechanised boreholes would also lessen their burden of walking long distances to fetch water, a situation that affected the education of the young ones and the economic activities of the elders.

The visibly excited elders and members of the communities took turns to tell the media how the ‘supportive son of the soil’, since assuming duty as the Deputy Chief of Staff, had been helping the communities in various forms.

The support, they said, ranged from development projects for various communities and assistance to a lot of individuals for personal development in education, businesses, as well as the bills of others.

Some of the members of the community that spoke to the Daily Graphic described Alhaji Aliu as a selfless, humble, respectful and empathetic individual whose continued interest in the development of the constituency and its people was unmatched.

Maintenance

Alhaji Aliu urged the community members to own the water projects and institute a rigid maintenance protocol to cater to the mechanised boreholes.

There is a groundswell of support and pleas from leaders and ordinary members of the community for Alhaji Aliu, who was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in 2021 as a Deputy Chief of Staff, to contest the Zabzugu Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Checks in the constituency indicate that Alhaji Aliu enjoys massive support from the chiefs, women and youth in the area due to his numerous interventions in the development of the constituency.