Change Greater Accra to Ga-Adangbe region - Ga Mantse to President Akufo-Addo

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is proposing a change of name of Greater Accra to the Ga-Adangbe Region.
He told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that, he [Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II] has already initiated the move for the name change and will need the help of the President for the name change.
Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said this when President Akufo-Addo called on him at the Ga Mantse Palace on day two of his tour of the Greater Accra Region on Friday (October 22, 2021).
He also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure that teachers who undergo training in the Ga-Adangbe language at the various colleges of education are posted in the Greater Accra area so that they can teach the language, which he said was losing grounds in terms of teaching in the region.
Related: New Ga Mantse takes over Ga Traditional Council