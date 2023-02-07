K.T. Hammond, Bryan Acheampong to replace Alan, Akoto as cabinet ministers

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond has been nominated as Trade and Industry Minister to replace Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who resigned in January this year to concentrate on his presidential ambition.
Also nominated by the president to be deputy minister for the sector is Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticker, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi and former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).
This is among a list of other nominations, which have been sent to Parliament for vetting and approval before presidential appointment.
4 new appointments, 2 elevations and one deputy ministerial reshuffle
It is made up of four new appointments - K.T. Hammond, Dr Stephen Amoah, Bryan Acheampong and Stephen Asamoah Boateng - and two elevations to the position of Minister of State from deputy ministers - O.B. Amoah and Mohammed Amin Adam and one deputy ministerial reshuffle - Herbert Krapah from Trade to Energy.
Graphic Online's sources have said it is a dream come true for Dr Stephen Amoah, who had expressed reservations in political circles for being overlooked with a ministerial appointment, having served as MASLOC boss from 2017 to January 2021 and going ahead to win a Parliamentary seat, and yet was unable to catch the president's eye for a ministerial appointment from 2021 through 2022.
Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi in the Eastern Region has been nominated to replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto at the Food and Agriculture Ministry.
Dr Akoto also resigned in January to concentrate on his presidential ambition.
Bryan Acheampong served as a minister of State at the presidency in President Akufo-Addo's first term but was not re-appointed in 2021 at the start of the second term.
Stephen Asamoah Boateng has also been nominated as Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to replace Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who has also resigned on health grounds.
Asamoah Boateng first served as minister in President Kufuor's era in 2005 to 2009 and was appointed as boss of the State Interest Governance Authority (SIGA) until he resigned in 2022 to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) national chairmanship position which he lost to Stephen Ntim.
Mohammed Amin Adam has been shifted from from the Energy sector as a deputy Minister and elevated to a Minister of State status at the Finance Ministry.
He is to replace Adu Boahen who was removed in 2022 following an expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Similarly, Osei Bonsu Amoah, popularly known as OB Amoah has been elevated as a Minister of State at Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation.
Herbert Krapah is going to the Energy sector as a deputy Minister to replace Amin Adam who has been elevated.
This was made known in Parliament today following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's letter to the Speaker of Parliament for the House to consider the nominees for Parliamentary approval.
Graphic Online's reporter in parliament, Daniel Kenu reported that the the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin read the President's communication when the House resumed sitting on Tuesday for the 3rd Sitting.
