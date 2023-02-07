Suame NDC youth organiser wanted by police for inciting political violence

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated a manhunt for a Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress in the Suame Constituency for inciting political violence.
The youth organiser in an interview with Oyerapa allegedly incited political violence [Watch video attached below].
According to the police, the said Youth Organiser in a television interview instigated party members violence to engage in violence.
POLICE STATEMENT ON VIRAL VIDEO INCITING POLITICAL VIOLENCE AHEAD OF THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS
The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a person who identifies himself as the Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region calls on supporters of the NDC to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.
The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.
Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country.
