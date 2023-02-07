When Ato Forson and new Minority leadership took charge and Haruna, Muntaka 'checked out' of Chamber

Parliament resumed sitting today after the Christmas break. The first sitting of the first meeting of the eighth parliament kicked-off gingerly as the lenses focused on the minority caucus to see whether their front will be divided or demonstrate a show of solidarity to their new leadership, which moved to occupy the front row.
It was an awe-inspiring to see the new leadership led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson welcome their predecessors with open hands, hugging each other and tried to crack up some jokes.
It was the first time they were all meeting publicly after the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reshuffled and removed Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and replacing him with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
Dr James Klutse Avedzi has also been reshuffled out as deputy Minority leader and replaced with Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah and Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka also out as Minority Chief Whip and replaced with Governs Kwame Agbodza.
Haruna Iddrisu missing
The former minority chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and the former deputy minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi, were literally everywhere to cheer up their colleagues but conspicuously missing was the former leader, Haruna Iddrisu.
Graphic Online’s Daniel Kenu reported from Parliament that, indeed, Mr Iddrisu, reported early to register his name at the Table Office, but checked out almost immediately even before most of his colleagues could arrive.
And after smiling to the cameras, Muntaka, also sneaked out almost unnoticed leaving only Mr Avedzi who stayed throughout the day's activities.
Both Muntaka and Mr Iddrisu could not be reached after the sitting to react to their rather unusual action.
But that notwithstanding, the atmosphere in the House was electrifying with both sides of the divide coming in their numbers.
The friendship was heartwarming as members crossed each other's path to exchange pleasantries.
Two incidents reignited the parliamentary spirit and firmed up the camaraderie culture that has existed for years.
First, it was the entry of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and reaction to the nomination of the MP for Nhyieaso, Dr Stephen Amoah, as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.
Ken Agyapong's entry was greeted with a deafening noise of "presidoo, presidoo", perhaps to celebrate his intentions to run as a flagbearer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
With smiles all over, the Assin Central MP lost his way and found himself seated on the Minority side at the start of proceedings.
And the noise even escalated a notch higher when the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, announced new nominations made by president Akufo-Addo.
The entire House erupted into Sticka oooo Sticka, to welcome Dr. Stephen Amoah, as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.