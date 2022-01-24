Atta Mills Institute begins 10 years remembrance of late President

The Atta Mills Institute (AMI), has lined up a series of activities to mark the 10th Anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills.
Subsequently, two projects have been inaugurated for the people of Gonteng, a rural community in the valley of the Aburi Mountains.
Last Thursday, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the AMI, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, supported by the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr Samuel Awuku, commissioned a newly constructed corn and cassava mill facility and also inaugurated a renovated three-classroom government school block.
For decades, the people of Gonteng, have had to trek hours on very undulating and rocky terrain to Aburi to mill maize and cassava just for domestic consumption because of the lack of a mill in the community.
Under the auspices of the AMI’s Ministry of Kindness and with the kind support of the NLA, on September 19, 2021, Mr Anyidoho cut the sod for the construction of the milling facility — completing the project in four months.
Think tank
The Atta Mills Institute, a registered think tank, has its core mandate as civic education and public policy Advocacy — and it is based on its main mandate that attention has been given to the school via a facelift in order to support teaching and learning.
All the classrooms have been provided with well-embossed wall hangings of the National Anthem and the National Pledge, as a way of keeping the words of these two critical national symbols firmly etched on the minds of the pupils and teachers.
Briefing journalists, Mr Anyidoho said he first set foot at Gonteng about six years ago and after a few sojourns to the place, he was touched by the excruciating journey that the children had to make just to go and mill maize and cassava.
He said he then decided to build the milling facility to ease the suffering of the community and also continued with the charity works that the late President Mills engaged in.
As regards the National Anthem and the Pledge, Mr Anyidoho said, the AMI’s core agenda was; Mindset transformation for nation building and the words of the Anthem and the Pledge were very critical elements in re-building the psyche of future generations.
NLA support
Thanking the NLA for its support, Mr Anyidoho said, “The AMI shall forever be grateful to Mr Awuku and the NLA for agreeing to partner the organisation and we know that this is just the beginning of a long and lasting relationship as both organisations collaborate efficiently and effectively to contribute to building a better Ghana”.
“These projects are our covenant projects and we cannot stop thanking the NLA for your immeasurable support in fulfilling this dream,” Mr Anyidoho stated.
He announced that the anniversary would be climaxed on, July 24, 2022, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will inaugurate “the exquisitely constructed Asomdwe Park to honour the memory of late President John Evans Atta-Mills”.
For his part, the director-general of the NLA Mr Samuel Awuku, commended the AMI for the projects executed, as well as the judicious use of the support received by the institute.
He expressed the commitment of his organisation to enter into a long-term partnership with the AMI to expand the frontiers of the good causes of the foundation.