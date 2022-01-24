Sammi Awuku defends records of party executive

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and National Organiser of the governing NPP, Mr Sammi Awuku, has strongly defended the records of the General Secretary of the Party, Mr John Boadu, and other party executive members for securing an emphatic one-touch victory for the party in the difficult general election in 2020.
Some critics have sought to downplay the achievements of the current national executive of the party only on the basis of the outcome of the 2020 parliamentary election results while overlooking the presidential results where the NPP, which was seeking a second term, made history by winning with over 500,000 votes.
One of such critics is Mr Opare Ansah, a former MP for Suhum, who is lacing his boots to contest Mr Boadu.
In a recent interview he granted to Citi FM, the aspiring General Secretary, Opare Ansah, who admitted that the current national executive members were largely the same crop of executive that delivered the unprecedented victory in 2016, nonetheless, went on to submit that they should not be credited for the 2016 victory.
Blame
He said they should rather be blamed for the relatively less number of seats the party secured in the 2020 general election.
Mr Awuku, who spoke to Asempa FM’s Osei Bonsu on Ekosiisen last Wednesday, rejected this claim, saying Mr Opare Ansah could not approve and disapprove when it suited him.
He also rejected Mr Opare Ansah’s claim that the current NPP leadership had been poor, and said no report had indicted the national executive for the outcome of the 2020 general election.
Mr Awuku described Opare Ansah’s utterances as deliberate propaganda which had no basis in facts and called on party members to reject same.
Campaign
He advised aspirants for the various positions in the party to campaign on their strengths rather than seeking to run down others, particularly the incumbent executive, even in the absence of any justifiable basis. He pledged his support for the current national officers who would be seeking re-election.
The outgoing National Organiser, Mr Awuku also spoke about his possible replacement.
In this respect, he applauded the leadership credentials and hard work of the current National Youth Organiser, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, who is vying for the National Organiser position.