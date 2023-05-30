Ashanti NPP grateful to supporters

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics May - 30 - 2023 , 07:27

The Ashanti Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed their appreciation to the people of Kumawu and the NPP faithful in the region for their turnout during the recently held by-election in the constituency.

They said the voter turnout during the by-election had been one of the highest in recent times and thanked the electorate for turning out in their numbers to give the party the needed win.

Addressing the media yesterday to mark their first anniversary in office since the last regional conference, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, debunked the assertion that the NPP improved its votes in the region with a little over 300 votes while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) improved on its performance in the last December parliamentary election.

He said the NPP performed better in terms of percentages.

High performance

Chairman Wontumi explained that even though the NDC may claim to have garnered more votes in the by-election than they did in the last December election, “in the December election, the NPP had 51.11 per cent of the votes while in this by-election, we had 70.91 per cent of the votes.”

According to him, the NPP rather improved on its performance by 19.80 per cent while that of the NDC was less than 10 per cent (8.96).

He said it could not, therefore, be true that the NDC’s performance was better than that of the NPP.

Winner

Ernest Yaw Annim of the NPP won the by-election with 15, 264 votes, with Kwasi Amankwaa of the NDC placing second with 3,727 votes.

In the last December parliamentary election, the NDC candidate had 2,439 votes representing 8.33 per cent of the total votes cast while the NPP candidate had 14,960 votes representing 51.11 per cent of the votes.

Breaking the ‘8’

Chairman Wontumi said the Kumawu victory was a dress rehearsal for the 2024 election and assured Ghanaians and the NPP faithful in particular that the party was on course to ‘break the eight’.

He said a comparative analysis of the previous two terms in office of the two parties put the NPP poles ahead of the NDC and believed that the electorate would retain the NPP in power to continue its good work.

He said most of the social intervention policies being enjoyed by Ghanaians were introduced by the NPP government and cited examples such as the Free SHS, the abolition of capitation in the Health Insurance Scheme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Metro Mass Transportation, among others, which he said were targeted at the vulnerable in society.

Support

He called on Ghanaians, especially party supporters to continue to give the government the needed support to transform the economy for the benefit of all.

The regional chairman said the current challenges being experienced by the country were not peculiar to Ghana alone but expressed the hope that things would soon normalise.