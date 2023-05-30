Fred Oware, Ayisi Boateng, Awuku, others pick NPP presidential nomination forms for Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has officially entered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer race as he has picked nomination forms.

The forms were picked on his behalf by members of his campaign team, led by Fred Oware, a former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Mr George Ayisi Boateng, a founder member of the NPP and Ghana's former High Commissioner to South Africa, Sammi Awuku, a former National Organiser of the NPP and now Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries Authority at the party headquarters on Tuesday.

This was after paying the GH¢50,000 nomination fee to the Presidential and Parliamentary Election Committee.

Mr Oware and his team later handed over the nomination papers to Dr Bawumia at his office at the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency.



This settles days of speculations whether the Vice-President has picked the nomination forms or not to contest the party’s presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023.

A group calling itself “Friends of Bawumia” last Friday (May 26) attempted to pick the forms for Dr Bawumia, when the party opened nominations for the presidential primary.

They were however unable to provide an authorisation to that effect, hence they were not presented with the forms.

With this development, Vice-President Bawumia becomes the sixth aspirant to pick the NPP’s presidential nomination forms.

The rest are former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, who was the first to pick the forms, a former NPP general secretary and presidential spokesperson, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh; a former minister of state, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Mr Oware who picked the forms on behalf of Dr Bawumia said they wanted it low key because it was a private affair.