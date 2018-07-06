Health benefits of onion

Onion has many valuable medicinal applications because of the nutrients, vitamins, minerals and organic compounds contained in them.
These include the presence of sulfuric compounds and mineral components such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, selenium, phosphorus and they are a good source of vitamin C.
Onion, being such an adaptive plant, is a great source of essential nutrients the body needs.
Here are some benefits for adding onion to your meal.
Oral care
Onions are often used to prevent tooth decay and oral infections. Chewing raw onions for three minutes can potentially kill all the germs present in the oral area and surrounding areas like the throat and lips.
Manage diabetes
Onions contain chromium, which is a relatively unusual mineral to be found naturally in food.
Chromium helps the body manage blood sugar levels and ensures a slow, gradual release of glucose to the muscles and body cells.
Therefore, eating them can help modulate the blood sugar levels which is vital for diabetic patients.
Fight ageing
Onions possess enormous anti-ageing benefits
.
The antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E fight against the damage caused by harmful UV rays as well as prevent free radical damage that is responsible for causing pre-mature ageing of our skin.
Treatment of acne and pimples.
The regular consumption of onion can also give a miraculous result in the case of acne.
Onion juice is excellent for removing dark spots and pigmentation.
Hair growth
The number one reason onion juice is good for hair growth is that it contains sulfur which is also found in amino acids.
When applied to the scalp, onion juice provides this extra sulfur for stronger and thicker hair.
www.stylecraze.com