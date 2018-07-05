Northern Regional Directorate of GHS receives tricycles

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has taken delivery of 10 modified tricycles to help ease the difficulties faced in transporting medical supplies from the district level to health facilities in rural and
hard-to reach communities in the region .
The CRS, apart from helping to solve the transportation challenges faced at the district level in healthcare delivery in rural communities, has also supported with the upgrading of facilities for the storage of materials in the beneficiary health facilities at a total cost of $86,000.
Beneficiaries
The tricycles are expected to serve 70 Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds in six districts in the Northern Region. The beneficiary districts are Gushegu, Karaga, Kumbungu, Mamprugu -Moaduri, West and East Mamprusi municipalities.
Twenty-five modified tricycles with improved features were also presented for use in rural communities early January, this year, which brought the number of such ‘ambulances’ to 75.
Handing over the tricycles, the Country Representative of CRS,
He stated further that the CRS, in collaboration with the Health Commodities Management Team within the Regional Health Team, developed the Health Commodity Transport Vehicles using terrain appropriate modified tricycles.
“In all, 456,786 beneficiaries will be reached across 560 communities, CHPS compounds and 138 schools across 10 districts of the Northern and Upper East regions,” he added.
He added it was expected that the partnership between GHS and CRS would be further strengthened through this initiative and the operational challenges associated with the Health Commodity and Storage Management (HCSM) system would be well documented to inform future programming and scale-up plans, as this intervention was one of the key strategies at the heart of the health portfolio both at the CRS West Africa Regional Office and Headquarters (USA).
Partnership
“We will continue to partner the Ghana government to expand access to key interventions in health, agriculture, livelihood
The Northern Regional Director, GHS, Clinical Care,
He said that would make the delivery services the best in the country and possibly expand it to the entire region and expressed his gratitude to CRS for the kind gesture.